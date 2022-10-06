(SPONSORED) — CerusArena is Colorado’s first-ever stadium obstacle course race at Weidner Field happening on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. Switchbacks Entertainment presents a one-of-a-kind experience with Cerus Fitness to host this Obstacle Course Race event that will include 20 total obstacles with ten laps around the concourse and field, equating to a 5k run. Director of Sales at Switchbacks Entertainment Lee Reijgers and CEO of Cerus Fitness Chris Johnson joined Nova in the studio to share how you can participate in the event this weekend!

