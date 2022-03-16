The Celtic Woman Tour is stopping by the Springs in May! The opportunity to experience the unique, beautiful voices of these Celtic women is yours at the Pikes Peak Center on May 28th.
Nova got to chat with Celtic Woman’s Megan Walsh ahead of the big performance. Get your tickets now before it’s too late.
Check out details of their tour here: celticwoman.com
