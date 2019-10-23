1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Falcon Baptist Church New Life The Springs Vineyard

Celebrity Fitness Trainer Alex Carneiro

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alex Carneiro is a celebrity fitness trainer, founder of Modevo Fitness and author of Fitting In: The Mask of Health. For over 15 years, Alex Carneiro has been helping people get in the best shape and health of their lives. Alex Carneiro is featured in TV and national media including Men’s Health, Bodybuilding.com, Muscle & Fitness, Livestrong, and Reader’s Digest.

For more information, visit: www.alexcarneiro.com 

Follow celebrity personal trainer Alex Carneiro on these social media platforms:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alex_mcarneiro

Facebook: www.facebook.com/alexmcarneiro
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alexcarneiro_

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins