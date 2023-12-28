(COLORADO) – Comedian Nikki Glaser makes her way to Denver this New Years Eve weekend for the Good Girl World Tour.

Nikki Glaser joined Nova on Thursday morning’s Loving Living Local ahead of her doubleheader performances at The Paramount Theater in Denver Dec. 30 and 31 at 7 p.m.

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For nearly two decades at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Nikki has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy.

Her daily show, THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST, launched in March 2021 through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network. It is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Nikki’s sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed, and laughing through life.

For Nikki Glaser tour information and all the latest news head to her website.