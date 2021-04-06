Celebrating Tartan Day with The Scottish Grocer

We’re learning all about Tartan Day this morning and talking all about the foods that are unique to the Scottish heritage! Joining us is Peter Wilson, The President of the Scottish Grocer.
>>Click here to visit their website.
by: Amber Jo CooperPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
We’re learning all about Tartan Day this morning and talking all about the foods that are unique to the Scottish heritage! Joining us is Peter Wilson, The President of the Scottish Grocer.
>>Click here to visit their website.