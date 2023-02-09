(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Parry’s is the place TODAY, Feb. 9, 2023, for National Pizza Day and for the “Big Game” on Sunday. Managing Partner of Parry’s Pizza Erika Villeza, joined Loving Living Local on Thursday, to talk all about the fun events planned.

Today is NATIONAL PIZZA DAY and your last day to enter our contest for a swag bag filled with pizza goodies, Parry’s gift cards, and more at your local location.

Parry’s Pizza has three locations across Colorado Springs to serve the entire community! Parry’s prides itself on serving up “Craveably Crafted” food and beer with uncommon hospitality.

Whether you’re dining in, taking out, or ordering delivery, Parry’s has a great menu of pizza, wings, calzones, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and more to choose from.

For the “Big Game” this Sunday, Parry’s will offer massive deals for guests with an $11.99 Large 18″ Pizza, or an $8.99 Medium 14″ Pizza!

Finally, celebrate Valentine’s Day at Parry’s tomorrow, Feb. 10 through next Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a $39.99 Valentine’s Combo that includes an appetizer, two entrees, and dessert. Add some beer or wine for the perfect night out.