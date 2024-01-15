(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Many people who enjoy bagels consider Jan. 15 to be a “holey” day because it is National Bagel Day! Located in northeast Colorado Springs, Bella’s Bagels is the ultimate spot to celebrate in Southern Colorado. They serve New York-style, Mom-made bagels that are baked to boost happiness. FOX21 lifestyle reporter Krista Witiak prepares to carb-load with owner Jason Stele in honor of the holiday.

Bella’s Bagels is dedicated to proving that Southern Colorado can compete with New York and New Jersey’s best. Every day, the bagels are created fresh using natural, high-quality ingredients, and each bagel undergoes a multi-day baking process to ensure a rich flavor.

Celebrate National Bagel Day with Bella’s Bagels

You can find the local bagel shop at 3582 Blue Horizon View, Suite 148. If you want to avoid the queue, place your order online at getbellasbagels.com!