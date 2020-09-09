Celebrating grandparents, and the value they bring to our lives

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop are teaming up to bring grandparents ways to stay healthy and valued.

In celebration of National Grandparents Day, Sunday September 13th, Sesame Workshop, “Growing Everyday, Every Way” will hold a virtual event, with a special appearance by Elmo to help keep families stay healthy and strong.

This morning, we chat with Rocio Galarza, Assistant Vice President of U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, and Lenys Alcoreza, Senior Vice President and Executive Sponsor, Diversity & Inclusion, United Healthcare, about why this program is important.

To learn more, visit: GrandparentsDay.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

