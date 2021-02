Dog Haus is teaming up with renowned TV and YouTube personality Sam Zien, aka “Sam the Cooking Guy,” to launch Mr. Miyagi, a deep-fried beef dog topped with mayo, teriyaki sauce, caramelized onions, tempura crumbles and wasabi furikake, served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls. It's available at all Dog Haus locations through March 31st.

Adam Gertler, Würstmacher, joins us this morning with more details on this delicious creation. To learn more, visit: DogHaus.com