The Space Foundation’s Discovery Center (SFDC) is the region’s first and only facility dedicated to space, science, and technology. To help celebrate the wonders of space, kick off the 37th Annual Symposium, and celebrate the space museum’s 10th anniversary, SFDC is hosting a Celebration of Space: Discover What’s Next on April 3 and the first-ever Space Foundation Discovery Center Family Symposium: a STEM/STEAM fair for the Pikes Peak Region on April 6!

A Celebration of Space: Discover What’s Next

Sunday, April 3

5:30-9:00 p.m.

$70 Per Ticket in Advance or $85 at the Door

This event is 21+ only

First-Ever Space Foundation Discovery Center Family Symposium

Wednesday, April 6

2:00-7:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to all

To learn more about the Space Foundation Discovery Center, visit their website, discoverspace.org.