(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Eat, drink, and ring in the Year of The Rabbit with Shangri-La! They are hosting a Lunar New Year event at both restaurants on Sunday, January 22. Krista Witiak visits the Asian restaurant’s east side location to see what to expect at the celebration!

Check out Shangri-La online at shangrilacs.com. Learn more about the Lunar New Year event on the restaurant’s Facebook page.