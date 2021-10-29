Celebrate the holidays with Whirlyball!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Who’s ready to have some real fun with the whole family?
You can do just that with a Whirlyball spectacular.
For more information, click here: www.whirlyball.com

Whirlyball fun for the adult crowd, 21+, from 8:30pm – 11:00 pm

For just $75 per guest, Halloween fans can enjoy WhirlyBall’s world-famous, chef-driven menu favorites including The Pivot Chopped salad as well as assorted pizzas, Classic and Buffalo Chicken Sliders and Pretzel Bites with a beer and wine beverage package included until 10:30 p.m. Included activities range from WhirlyBall to bowling to Ping Pong and giant games. Special surprises and pop-up activities will happen throughout the night.

Sunday’s are drop-in Whirlyball night from 5-8pm. For $25 per person you can enjoy an UNLIMITED WhirlyBall.

Plus, starting in November, if you buy a $100 gift card for a friend get a FREE $25 gift card for yourself for the holiday promotion.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak