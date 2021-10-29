Who’s ready to have some real fun with the whole family?
You can do just that with a Whirlyball spectacular.
For more information, click here: www.whirlyball.com
Whirlyball fun for the adult crowd, 21+, from 8:30pm – 11:00 pm
For just $75 per guest, Halloween fans can enjoy WhirlyBall’s world-famous, chef-driven menu favorites including The Pivot Chopped salad as well as assorted pizzas, Classic and Buffalo Chicken Sliders and Pretzel Bites with a beer and wine beverage package included until 10:30 p.m. Included activities range from WhirlyBall to bowling to Ping Pong and giant games. Special surprises and pop-up activities will happen throughout the night.
Sunday’s are drop-in Whirlyball night from 5-8pm. For $25 per person you can enjoy an UNLIMITED WhirlyBall.
Plus, starting in November, if you buy a $100 gift card for a friend get a FREE $25 gift card for yourself for the holiday promotion.
Celebrate the holidays with Whirlyball!
Who’s ready to have some real fun with the whole family?