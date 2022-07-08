Grab your friends and family and head down to Trinidad for a day of fun on July 17th!



Trinidad Colorado is redefining itself from a sleepy former mining hub to a mountain town full of art and outdoor recreation. In 2021 a group of local artist and musicians came together to form Trinidad Art Fest; a non-profit organization, with the the purpose of starting an art festival in Trinidad. One of those artists, Leigh Elliot-Lopez, chatted with Keni Mac on Loving Living Local about the fun in store for the first of many annual events to come.



This inaugural event is sponsored by Phil Long Enterprises as the presenting sponsor.



Learn more about the event at TrinidadArtFest.com