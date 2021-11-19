Celebrate Super Saturday with the Bob Telmosse’ Foundation and Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Two local organizations are coming together to help make local children’s dreams come true this holiday season. Krista Witiak met with Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson on how they’re working with The Bob Telmosse’ Foundation to help raise money and collect gifts for those who need it the most.

Celebrate Super Saturday at Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson with the Bob Telmosse’ Foundation from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. They will be selling lunch and taking donations of toys and bikes for kids ages 0-18!

For more information, head to their website: www.pikespeakharleydavidson.com.