(COLORADO SPRINGS) — OnebodyEnt is an uplifting group that provides activities and programs for the community. This weekend help them celebrate Black History Month with OnebodyEnt’s 10th Annual Multi-Cultural Black History Program! Co-founder and Director of OnebodyEnt Jennifer Smith and special guest author Doe Henderson sat down with Loving Living Local to prepare us for this weekend’s event.
Event details:
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Doors open at 3 p.m. The show begins at 4 p.m.
- Where: Ent Art Center (5225N Nevada Ave 80918)
- Donation Only Event
- onebodyklcc.org