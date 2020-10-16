Celebrate October with some fun-filled spookiness in Manitou Springs

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Are you wanting to embrace the spirit of Halloween, then Manitou Springs is the place to be. All month long, you can put some spookiness in your day with the Emma Cup, Skeleton Craze, or take an Old Manitou walking ghost tour.

Jenna Gallas, Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau, & Office of Economic Development, Special Events Coordinator, and Mackenzie Helms, Marketing Coordinator, join us with more details on how to celebrate this month in Manitou Springs.

To learn more, visit: ManitouSprings.org