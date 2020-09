Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

This Sunday is a good day to enjoy some tacos because it is National Taco Day. We have some delicious treats in studio this morning from Chuy’s to start the celebration early.

JoAnna Hicks, Chuy’s General Manager, joins us with a look at their Taco Kit, and how they will be celebrating on Sunday. To learn more, visit: Chuys.com