Need Muy Bueno reasons to get your taco fix? How about a very special taco Tuesday? October 4th is also National Taco Day! Dos Santos, a local Mexican restaurant in downtown Colorado Springs, joined Nova in the studio to help observe this ultimate holiday.

National Taco Day is converging with taco Tuesday this year, meaning more taco deals than usual, and Dos Santos is participating in the taco fever!

Check out Dos Santos online at dossantostacos.com/csmenu.