Loving Living Local celebrated National Pretzel Day with the BEST pretzels from Wimberger’s Old World Bakery & Delicatessen.

Wimberger’s is in their 52nd year of providing the finest in German baked goods, delicatessen and imported grocery items to Southern Colorado. Uli Wimberger, owner of Wimberger’s Old World Bakery & Delicatessen, says “in Germany, bread is an important part of day-to-day cuisine.”

They delivered pretzels of all shapes and sizes, and even a party pretzel to the Loving Living Local studio. Get yours today at 2321 Bott Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Learn more at wimbergers.com.