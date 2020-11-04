Celebrate National Nacho Day with On the Border Living Local by: Mia Atkins Posted: Nov 4, 2020 / 10:41 AM MST / Updated: Nov 4, 2020 / 10:42 AM MST Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Celebrate National Nacho Day with On the Border! They will be offering their border-style nachos for $5 all day long on November 6th. For more information, go online to www.ontheborder.com.