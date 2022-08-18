Are you looking for a delicious way to celebrate National Fajita Day? Then look no further than The UNcommons food truck! Chef and owner Danielle Stewart stopped outside the studio to help Keni and Nova celebrate this national foodie holiday.

Make sure you check out the 2022 Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport!

Enjoy 16 uniquely different local food trucks for ONLY $25, one of them being The UNcommons.

Get your Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport in 4 easy steps: