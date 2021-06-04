Celebrate National Donut Day with free donuts at Dunkin’

Glazed, sprinkled, powdered, cream-filled, we donut care what kind because it’s National Donut Day, and we’re celebrating with Dunkin’ and free donuts!

Dunkin’ has launched Berry Powdered Donuts and Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers!

You can enjoy the new lemonade on its own for a classic summer taste or enjoy any of the their three varieties:

  • Strawberry flavored lemonade
  • Peach flavored lemonade
  • Blueberry flavored lemonade

You can download the Dunkin’ app and sign up for DD Perks to start earning points today from your National Donut Day purchase!

For more information or to find a location near you click here.

