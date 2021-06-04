Celebrate National Donut Day with free donuts at Dunkin’

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Glazed, sprinkled, powdered, cream-filled, we donut care what kind because it’s National Donut Day, and we’re celebrating with Dunkin’ and free donuts!

Dunkin’ has launched Berry Powdered Donuts and Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers!

You can enjoy the new lemonade on its own for a classic summer taste or enjoy any of the their three varieties:

Strawberry flavored lemonade

Peach flavored lemonade

Blueberry flavored lemonade

You can download the Dunkin’ app and sign up for DD Perks to start earning points today from your National Donut Day purchase!

For more information or to find a location near you click here.