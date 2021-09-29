Celebrate National Coffee Day at Dunkin’ with a free coffee!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Today is for you DD Perks® members plus all you coffee lovers around the nation. It’s National Coffee Day! If you’re a DD Perks® member, you can get a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on September 29, 2021.

Jump into the start of fall with Dunkin’s NEW Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher, Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher, and Apple Cider Donut!

Dunkin’ of Colorado has brewed up its “Raise a Cup to Teachers” Sweepstakes as our way of saying “thank you” to our local Colorado teachers! To take part, you can nominate a deserving Colorado teacher for a chance to win Free Coffee for a Year and a Dunkin’ coffee break, plus other great prizes like $300 for your school.

Starting on World Teachers’ Day, Tuesday, October 5, through Friday, October 15, guests can submit nominations by visiting www.dunkinpromotion.com/teacherwest.

For more information, head to dunkindonuts.com.