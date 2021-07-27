Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day with Raising Cane’s

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It was a crisp day in the Living Local studio’s as we celebrated National Chicken Finger Day!

A little fun fact, National Chicken Finger Day was founded by Raising Cane’s over 10 years ago! As the creators of this glorious holiday, it’s no surprise that they are celebrating the occasion in a big way.

Raising Cane’s– is giving away one free chicken finger to every Customer that orders an adult Combo Meal via the Cane’s mobile app on Tuesday, July 27! Stop by and celebrate! Get more information at RaisingCanes.com

