Calling all burger lovers! It’s time to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with Applebee’s.

Applebees is offering a Burger Bundle for $8.99 – it includes a cheeseburger, a side of fries, and a drink.

You can enjoy this bundle by dining in the restaurant, delivery, or take-out.

We chat with Colorado Springs Applebee’s General Manager, Ryann Hall, who tells us about all their specials and the safety precautions they’re taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.