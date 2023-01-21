National Cheese Lover’s Day is celebrated January 20th! Loving Living Local
hosted Lizzie’s Homemade Cheesecake to make the
occasion.
Lizzie Giebel, owner of Lizzie’s Homemade Cheesecake, learned to bake from
her late mother and she started her business to honor her mother. She offers
several flavors of cheesecake including apple, strawberry, Oreo and more. The
cheesecake cupcakes are also delicious.
You can order Lizzie’s Homemade Cheesecake by the slice, or a whole pie.
Order today at lizziescc.com. Mention you saw her on Loving Living
Local and you’ll receive a discount.