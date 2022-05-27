It’s the most wonderful time of the year for burger lovers! National Burger Month celebrations occur in May every year, and to help the Living Local crew celebrate ahead of National Hamburger Day, which is observed on May 28, Brandon Nelson with Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar joined Krista and Nova in the studio to talk about how they are planning to celebrate!

In honor of National Burger Month this May, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is adding another mouthwatering burger to its badass menu lineup – the Carolina Burger! Available now through June 7, the Carolina Burger features an Angus patty topped with pimento cheese, hand-breaded fried green tomatoes, and house-made candied bacon jam, with shredded lettuce and pickles.

To take a look at Bad Daddy’s menu to learn more about the hamburger restaurant, head online to baddaddysburgerbar.com.