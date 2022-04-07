Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House opened on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs in 2020. Their onsite brewery specializes in lagers from across the globe with an incredible rooftop bar and patio scene overlooking Pikes Peak. If you’re in the mood for LIVE music or looking for an official Switchbacks Soccer game day party spot with great beer and food deals, Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House is for you!



