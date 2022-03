Holy crepe! Wahid Hafsaoui, the owner of Paris Crepe, a popular local crepe spot in Colorado Springs, joined the Loving Living Local team to help make the morning a little more delicious! Every year on March 22nd, National Bavarian Crepes Day is celebrated, giving you the opportunity to savor the delightful, thin pancake-like treat.

Check out Paris Crepe for breakfast, lunch, and dinner by visiting their website.