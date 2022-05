It’s National Barbecue Month, and the world’s largest barbecue chain, Dickeys Barbecue Pit, joined Nova to help celebrate! Owner and operator Bob Rusnak was in-studio sharing more about their deliciously smoked and grilled meats.

Are you looking to celebrate and experience all of the best barbecue? Dickey’s offers party packs and what they call a “Big Yellow Box” that provides great value and even more flavor!

For more information, be sure to visit: Dickeys.com.