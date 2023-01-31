You don’t have to leave Southern Colorado to celebrate Mardi Gras! Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen appeared on Loving Living Local to talk about plans they have for great food, live music and fun!

Chef Robert Brunet opened Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen with one goal in mind, to continue the tradition of serving great Cajun dishes made with love.

They serve real home-style Louisiana Cajun comfort food from recipes handed down from generation to generation. Chef Robert shares the food that Momma Pearl and all of his brothers and sisters prepared for their own families.

For more information about `Love on a plate, just like Momma Pearl used to make,` visit www.mommapearls.com