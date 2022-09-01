September is Library Card Sign-up Month! Libraries nationwide team up with the American Library Association to remind people to sign up for a library card. Krista Witiak spoke with those over with Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) to share how they’re encouraging families to sign up their children for their own personal library cards.

If a child signs up for a card this month with PPLD, they’ll receive a button that proudly states – I got a library card! – and a gift card to Raising Cane’s for a free child’s meal. They will also be entered into the drawing to win either a family 4-pack of tickets to Blue’s Clue on November 18 or Disney Junior Live! on November 30 at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information about the Pikes Peak Library District or questions on a PPLD library card, head online to ppld.org.