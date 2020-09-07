Celebrate Labor Day with these recipes

Celebrate Labor Day with these recipes!

Aperol Spritz

3 shots of Aperol

3 shots of Prosecco

Club Soda

Orange Slice

Fill a glass with Ice. Add three shots of Aperol and three shots of prosecco. Top with club soda and an orange slice to garnish.

Cauliflower Buffalo Bites

I bag of Cauliflower florets

olive oil

salt & pepper

1/2 cup Franks Red Hot buffalo style sauce

1/4 cup milk

1 tbsp butter

Toss Cauliflower in Olive oil, salt and pepper. Add to your air fryer or over at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. While that bakes, melt 1 tbsp of butter. Add milk and buffalo sauce and mix. Dump the cauliflower in the sauce bowl when they are done baking, and serve!

Watermelon Slush

4 cups frozen watermelon

1/3 cup lime juice

1/4 cup sugar

1 cup vodka

2 cups ice

Blend watermelon, vodka, lime juice, sugar and ice together in a blender. Serve and enjoy!

