Celebrate Labor Day with these recipes!
Aperol Spritz
3 shots of Aperol
3 shots of Prosecco
Club Soda
Orange Slice
Fill a glass with Ice. Add three shots of Aperol and three shots of prosecco. Top with club soda and an orange slice to garnish.
Cauliflower Buffalo Bites
I bag of Cauliflower florets
olive oil
salt & pepper
1/2 cup Franks Red Hot buffalo style sauce
1/4 cup milk
1 tbsp butter
Toss Cauliflower in Olive oil, salt and pepper. Add to your air fryer or over at 375 degrees for 15 minutes. While that bakes, melt 1 tbsp of butter. Add milk and buffalo sauce and mix. Dump the cauliflower in the sauce bowl when they are done baking, and serve!
Watermelon Slush
4 cups frozen watermelon
1/3 cup lime juice
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup vodka
2 cups ice
Blend watermelon, vodka, lime juice, sugar and ice together in a blender. Serve and enjoy!