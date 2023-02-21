(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — One local bakery makes fresh, delicious dough and serves it with powdered sugar or sauce to make incredible Beignets. Rocky Mountain Beignets started as a food truck in 2019 before it opened as a cafe in Manitou Springs in the summer of 2021.

Brandi Chism, Owner of Rocky Mountain Beignets, grew up in south Louisiana, and beignets are a favorite sugary treat. They wanted to bring a little southern tradition to the mountains of Colorado and brought a taste of Southern Louisiana into Loving Living Local on Tuesday morning, Feb. 21.

Rocky Mountain Beignets make their fresh dough in-house, rolls it out, then fries it in cottonseed oil before topping it with powdered sugar, honey, or chocolate.

Mardi Gras is famous in many parts of the world. In the United States, New Orleans has one of the biggest celebrations. It is the celebration before the fasting season of Lent begins.

Today is Mardi Gras, so why not celebrate with this delicious treat?

For more information on a taste of Southern Louisiana, head to Rocky Mountain Beignets’ website.