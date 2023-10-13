(SPONSORED) — The annual return of the Miners’ Pumpkin Patch at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry (WMMI) is a go for Saturdays in October! The family-friendly event is the perfect way to make family memories while supporting the museum. Krista Witiak checks in with WMMI to look at some of the fun that can be had at the local pumpkin patch.

The Miners’ Pumpkin Patch is the primary fundraiser for the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, your local, non-profit history museum.

Are you looking for a pumpkin good time this October? Head to minerspumpkinpatch.com and choose an arrival window from the available booking times.