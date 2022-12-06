SPONSORED – It’s officially “engagement season” because nearly 40% of engagements happen between November and February. The Colorado Wedding Magazine will always strive to be Colorado’s most inspirational and best source for engaged couples or couples soon to be engaged. They sat down with Loving Living Local to provide expert advice on how to pick the perfect ring!
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now