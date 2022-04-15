Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen opened for business in December 2020 during the pandemic, as carry-out only. Owner and chef, Mika Mills, has since moved to a beautiful, quaint location on Centennial and Garden of the Gods.

Mika was born and raised in Krakow, Poland, and learned to cook Polish food alongside her Mother, Jola, and Grandma, Irenka. She came to the United States as an Au-pair in 2004 but stuck around to follow her dream of sharing her Polish food tradition with America. So, that’s exactly what she did.



