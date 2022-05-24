On May 25, Dunkin’ is hosting Iced Coffee Day, where guests across the country, including here in Colorado Springs, can make their iced coffee purchase work double duty by supporting kids battling illness in our community. On Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to kids at local hospitals!

It’s vibrant, tropical, and yes, you can get them with your choice of green tea, coconut milk, or lemonade; we’re talking Dunkin’s line-up of refreshing beverages you can cool down with this summer!

Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. With new menu items popping up every season, guests have even more reason to visit Dunkin’ any time of the day to get more out of every moment.

