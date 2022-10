Have you considered commemorating the ancestors on this year’s Day of the Dead? One local restaurant is trying to get the community together to celebrate this traditional holiday with deep roots in indigenous Mexican culture. Milagro’s Cocina Mexicana is hosting a 6-course paired dinner on November 1st, and tickets are selling fast. Krista Witiak met with the Owner Eric Morales to learn more about this special dinner.

Check out Milagro’s Cocina Mexicana online at milagroscocinamx.com.