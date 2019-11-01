Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with Atrevida Beer Co.

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Atrevida Beer Company. They have brewed some specialty beers that represent the Mexican holiday.
To learn more, visit: AtrevidaBeerCo.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Atrevida Beer Company. They have brewed some specialty beers that represent the Mexican holiday.
To learn more, visit: AtrevidaBeerCo.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.