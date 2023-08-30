Snooze A.M. Eatery is celebrating International Bacon Day (Sat., Sept. 2) with a full week of delicious specials and community giving!

Loving Living Local got to taste the bacon-licious dishes including Graceland Pancakes, Bacon But Different, Habanero Pork Belly Benny and more this morning. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, all Snooze locations will serve six over-the-top specials.

20% of proceeds from these special dishes (up to $35,000) will benefit World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides meals in response to humanitarian and climate crises around the globe.

For more information visit www.snoozeeatery.com.