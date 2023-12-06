(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Join Paint Nail Bar for its big, one-year birthday bash this Friday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Owner Raleigh Vincent joined Krista and Nova on the show Wednesday to share details about the event.

Paint Nail Bar will have wine donated by Uva Wine Bar and a DJ spinning some music to get everyone in the mood! They will also have a huge birthday raffle worth over $1,000 in gift cards and products from some of their favorite businesses like Blush, Salon Kreed, Metallico, and Distillery 291.

You can enter to win at the party at paintnailbar.com.