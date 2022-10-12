(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Celebrate Arts Month with a cultural soiree of visual artists, photography, music and more at Lumen8 Rooftop Social on Friday, Oct. 14.

Plein Air Live will have dancing and singing performances along with the chance to enjoy sculptures, gastronomy and cocktails at Lumen8 starting at 5 p.m. Local American-Latino artists will be celebrated in honor of 2022’s Arts Month presented by Jaguart Art Experience.

The FREE event will host three featured artists, including Longinos Gonzalez Jr. who joined Loving Living Local host, Nova. Plein Air Live will also highlight Lumen8 Food and Beverage Manager, Forrest Jackson, shaking the cocktails in the studio and making classic Margaritas.

You can find out more information about the event and Lumen8 Rooftop Social bar at the link above.

