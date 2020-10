Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

October is Arts Months in the Pikes Peak region, making it a celebration of art and creativity.

Deputy Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, Angela Seals, tells us about some of the murals in town and how you can get involved.

For more information, go to: https://artsoctober.com/.