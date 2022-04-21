The 30th anniversary of the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce is bringing in a new brand, mission, vision, website, and board of directors to the Pikes Peak Region. The Chamber’s President/CEO, Rodney Gullatte Jr., and Vice President, Dr. Kenya Lee, sat down with Keni Mac to share their excitement and their fresh start to the organization and they’re hoping everyone will celebrate with them.



The Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Inaugural event on Monday, April 25th at the 3E’s Comedy Club.



Find out what’s new on the Chamber’s list and learn more about their inaugural event on their website.



WEBSITE: COS Black Chamber of Commerce