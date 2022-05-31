Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale is celebrating 45 years of musical excellence in Colorado Springs and around the world with two events.



Join CSCC’s 45th Anniversary Party at Epiphany on June 4th, from 4:30-7:00pm.



Plus, continue the 45th Anniversary on June 5th, at 3pm at the Pikes Peak Center with a CSCC concert.

Enjoy an evening of celebration and song that includes, “Legacy-Our Greatest Hits and More”, featuring the performing groups of the CSCC with the Alums of the CSCC as special guests.



If you’re in grades K-12 and are interested in joining the award-winning Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, audition for the 46th season and explore the world in song!



Learn more about the event and auditions by calling (719) 633-3562 or click here! >> CSCC website