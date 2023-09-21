(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Terra Verde is a locally owned and operated lifestyle boutique located in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. Their team appeared on Loving Living Local with a celebratory fashion show!

Terra Verde is celebrating their 31st anniversary this month and has several special events planned.

They’re having a Jewelry Trunk Show event featuring local artist: Chipita Jewelry, and the so-called ‘Meet the Maker’ event is set for this Saturday.

The ‘Fairy Hair’ is coming to the store on Saturday, Sept. 23 from Noon to 5 p.m. and customers can book appointments or walk-ins are welcome.

Terra Verde will also be having a storewide sale. They are offering 15% off all purchases during the celebration!

Check them out in-store or shop online at www.terraverdestyle.com.