It’s 16 de Septiembre, also known as Mexico’s Independence Day, and if you need a way to celebrate, then The Principal’s Office, at Ivy Wild is the place to be. Tickets are $30, and you can pay at the door.

Lazlo Steele, Bartender, is here this morning telling us all about the Mezcal tasting event they are having this evening.

For more information, visit: PrincipalsOffice.co