Talk about a talented 9-year-old. This morning, we chat with Actress and Singer Madison Taylor Baez, from Netlix’ hit series, Selena.

Madison shares the inspiration behind her new Christmas album, and what it was like playing the role of young Selena.

For more information, visit: MadisonBaezMusic.com