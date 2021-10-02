Catch up on our state, local, and national economy with UCCS’s free, virtual forum

|With all the uncertainty in the economy right now, including inflation, labor shortages, continued COVID threats, or stock market, etc… It’s important to hear from experts like Tatiana Bailey, with the University of Colorado, to keep some sanity and understanding in it all.
Viewers can get more detail on the local, state and national economies on October 14th at a free virtual forum. The event will include presentations from Bailey, as well as a national economist from the Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.
